Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

NYSE GM opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

