Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

