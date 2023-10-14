Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Position Trimmed by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,749 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 24.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,772,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.90 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PARA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.