Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

