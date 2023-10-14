Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,842 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.89. 1,214,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,869. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $274.97 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.28 and a 200 day moving average of $372.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.65.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

