1,612 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $281,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seagen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $214.03 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $217.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

