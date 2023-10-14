Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.04. 992,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $300.35 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.