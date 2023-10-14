Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $14.56 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 48,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 100,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

