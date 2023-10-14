Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.4% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,802,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,850. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

