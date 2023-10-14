Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,600. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.