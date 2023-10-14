Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $405,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $355.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.51 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

