Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 310 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average of $158.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

