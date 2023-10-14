Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

