Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,487 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $27,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. Maximus’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

