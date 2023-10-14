Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

