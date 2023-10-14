Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,566 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of UBER opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of -197.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.