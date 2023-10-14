Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.35.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.88. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $152.00 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

