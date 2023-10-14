Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cencora by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cencora by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COR opened at $188.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $194.79.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

