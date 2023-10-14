Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 710 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $111.97 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

