Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,470,838. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

