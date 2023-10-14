Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,301 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Fastenal worth $89,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

