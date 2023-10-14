Alaska Wealth Advisors Has $98,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.94. 347,856 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

