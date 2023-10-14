Alaska Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,814 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWL. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

