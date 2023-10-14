JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Sold by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors cut its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF accounts for 2.0% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.63% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBRE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,188 shares. The firm has a market cap of $679.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

