Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keb Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.18. 388,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $172.59 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

