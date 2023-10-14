Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,537 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period.

BATS DISV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,432 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

