Keb Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,934. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

