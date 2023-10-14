Keb Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. 590,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,546. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

