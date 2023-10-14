Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,672 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 636,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 12.2% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $29,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,592,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,543 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 241,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

