Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Decreased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,108,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFUS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.83. 237,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,788. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

