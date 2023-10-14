First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $30,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.