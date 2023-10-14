Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

