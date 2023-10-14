Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $285.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.16 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

