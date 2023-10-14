Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in BlackRock by 24.2% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.83.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $627.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $674.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $547.59 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

