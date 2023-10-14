Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $371.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $372.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,580. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.