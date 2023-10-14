Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 928 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.34 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.