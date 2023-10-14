Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

