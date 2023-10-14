Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $309.52 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.07 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.81 and its 200-day moving average is $329.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

