Private Trust Co. NA Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

DD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

