Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

