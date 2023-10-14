Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $66.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.