Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $309.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.81 and a 200 day moving average of $329.73. The company has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.07 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

