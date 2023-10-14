Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $220,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.4 %

PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

