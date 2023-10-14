Leisure Capital Management Sells 2,210 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

