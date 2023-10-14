Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1,598.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Profile



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

