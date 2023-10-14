Horan Securities Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 180.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,201,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $307,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $62,904,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 77.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.