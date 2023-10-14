Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

