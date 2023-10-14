Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 655 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.14. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

