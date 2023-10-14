Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

AVGO opened at $883.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $853.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $791.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $426.41 and a 12 month high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

