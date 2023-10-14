Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

